Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FATP opened at $10.80 on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fat Projects Acquisition

In other Fat Projects Acquisition news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 48,185 shares of Fat Projects Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $525,216.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 288.9% in the first quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 213,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 158,873 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,563,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

