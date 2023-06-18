JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,690,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 19,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of JD opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

