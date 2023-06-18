Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Up 20.4% in May

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $3,929,819.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,597 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,091.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $11,458,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,272,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $3,929,819.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,597 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,091.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,977,061 shares of company stock worth $31,402,281. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

