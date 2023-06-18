Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Up 20.8% in May

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance
CPAC stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $444.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.55.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.
