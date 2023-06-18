Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

CRON stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $651.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,402,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,008.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 237,500 shares of company stock worth $434,250 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

