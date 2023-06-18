Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $60.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

FAST opened at $56.58 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

