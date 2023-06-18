Numis Securities Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.66) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Currys Price Performance

CURY stock opened at GBX 51.15 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £578.00 million, a P/E ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 1.34. Currys has a twelve month low of GBX 48.78 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.15 ($1.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13.

Get Currys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 185,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.74), for a total value of £109,581.29 ($137,113.73). Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.