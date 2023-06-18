Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 131.60 ($1.65).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 118.85 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -914.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.97. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.21 ($1.53).

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £2,441.80 ($3,055.31). Also, insider Chris O?Shea purchased 694,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £708,823.50 ($886,916.29). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 701,219 shares of company stock valued at $71,564,622. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

