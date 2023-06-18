Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 131.60 ($1.65).
Centrica Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CNA opened at GBX 118.85 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -914.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.97. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.21 ($1.53).
Insider Transactions at Centrica
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.