Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.26) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.76) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.34) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,025.14 ($12.83).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 968.40 ($12.12) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 984.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 916.10. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 702.20 ($8.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,037 ($12.98). The company has a market capitalization of £29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,898.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.51), for a total transaction of £217,368.40 ($271,982.48). 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

