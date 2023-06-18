R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

R1 RCM Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $17.28 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

