StockNews.com Upgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Sell

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

