Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

