Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PBH opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.