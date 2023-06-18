StockNews.com Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to “Hold”

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

OHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 715,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 154,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 356,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.