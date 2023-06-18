Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day moving average is $160.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $183.28.

Insider Activity

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 22,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $77,235,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

