StockNews.com Downgrades Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Hold

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $407.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.