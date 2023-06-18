APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Reiterated by VNET Group

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.94.

Shares of APA opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. APA has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

