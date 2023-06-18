Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $394,386.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,896 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 624,878 shares of company stock worth $21,615,808 over the last ninety days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $311,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

