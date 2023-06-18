APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Maintains Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their maintains rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Citigroup upped their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.94.

NASDAQ APA opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of APA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 7,035.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in APA by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 485,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

