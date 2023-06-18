Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$48.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $29.58 on Friday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.