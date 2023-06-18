StockNews.com Lowers Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Hold

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

Friedman Industries stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 142.3% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 312,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 183,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

