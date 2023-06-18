WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 0.5 %
WYY opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
