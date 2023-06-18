WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 0.5 %

WYY opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in WidePoint by 94.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

See Also

