Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.