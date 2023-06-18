Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Guggenheim

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 126.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TARS stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $496.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.63. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $62,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,810,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,618 shares of company stock worth $977,256. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.



