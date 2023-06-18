Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $117.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

