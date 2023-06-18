Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.01. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.