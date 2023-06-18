Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

