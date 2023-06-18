Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.
Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.1 %
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic
In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.