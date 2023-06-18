Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.27. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

