StockNews.com Upgrades Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Buy

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $17.92 on Friday. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $195.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. engages in the design, market, and import of wooden and metal furniture, leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, and outdoor furniture. It operates its business through the following business segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and All Other.

