Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.37. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,089.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Fair purchased 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

