James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $753.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. James River Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in James River Group by 839.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

