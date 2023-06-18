Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND opened at $78.03 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

