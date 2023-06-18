StockNews.com Upgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

