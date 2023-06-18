StockNews.com Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Strong-Buy

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

About Premier

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Premier by 594.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 415,449 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth $12,966,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.