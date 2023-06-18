Investors Purchase Large Volume of SmileDirectClub Call Options (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,212 call options.

SmileDirectClub Stock Up 11.6 %

SDC opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SmileDirectClub

Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub

In related news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,798,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 64.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,729,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 13.0% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

(Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.