FY2023 EPS Estimates for Allegion plc Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allegion in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.60. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

