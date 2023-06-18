Zacks Research Comments on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,189,000 after buying an additional 1,287,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after buying an additional 4,897,414 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,143,000 after buying an additional 4,618,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,898,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $935,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

