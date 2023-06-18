Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Raised by Analyst

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.10. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

