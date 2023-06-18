KeyCorp Weighs in on Oracle Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

