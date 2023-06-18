Analysts Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMX. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of KMX opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

