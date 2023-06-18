Southwest Airlines Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the airline will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,580 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 451,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 285,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

