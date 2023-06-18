Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Iteris, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Iteris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Iteris’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Iteris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Iteris Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.