Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CSFB cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$91.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$72.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.72. The company has a market cap of C$79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$84.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.