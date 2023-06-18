Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reduced by Zacks Research

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Five Below in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $190.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.86. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,391 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Five Below by 122.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Five Below by 73.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.