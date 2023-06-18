Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.