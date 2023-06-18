FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issued By Zacks Research

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.51. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

GPC stock opened at $161.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average of $168.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after buying an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,476,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after buying an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,089,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.