DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $12.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $13.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank cut their target price on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$138.60.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$109.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$106.14. BRP has a 12-month low of C$76.72 and a 12-month high of C$120.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.36 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 billion.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

