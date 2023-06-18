Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lowered by Zacks Research

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ambarella in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.35.

Ambarella stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,361. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

