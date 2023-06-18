Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,856 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 287% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,804 call options.
Lordstown Motors Price Performance
Lordstown Motors stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lordstown Motors
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the third quarter worth about $763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.