Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,856 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 287% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,804 call options.

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lordstown Motors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the third quarter worth about $763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lordstown Motors

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $11.25 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.