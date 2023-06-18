Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Kroger stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55.

Insider Activity

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kroger by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 12,613.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,152 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger



The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

